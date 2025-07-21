Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 21-25: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons. Times may vary this Monday through Wednesday.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, July 21

Tom Pevear is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at tompevearmusic.com.

Tuesday, July 22

Cody Clinton and the April Fools are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/codyandthefools.

Wednesday, July 23

Joleen Brown is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at joleenbrown.com.

Thursday, July 24

It's Throwback Thursday! Gus Hardin was from Tulsa and Salina. Find out more about her here.

Friday, July 25

Unwed Sailor is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at unwedsailor.net.