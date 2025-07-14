Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 14-18: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, July 14

Michael Todd and Kiara Day are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/mtkdmusic.

Tuesday, July 15

Gabriel Hancock & the Sick Forms are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/gabriel_knight_hancock.

Wednesday, July 16

Chelsea Days is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.

Thursday, July 17

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Harrah's Benny Kubiak was a country and western fiddler who played with Bob Wills and Reba McEntire. Find out more about him here.

Friday, July 18

Turnpike Troubadours are from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at turnpiketroubadours.com.