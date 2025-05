Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 5-9: Music you should hear this week

Tulsa's spring art and music festival Mayfest returns this weekend, with dozens of musicians performing over a three-day period. Click here to see all the bands and musicians playing.

Monday, May 5

Micaela Young plays Mayfest in Tulsa on Sunday. Find more of their music at instagram.com/miy__music.

Tuesday, May 6

Beau Jennings & the Tigers plays Mayfest in Tulsa on Saturday. Find more of their music at beaujennings.com.

Wednesday, May 7

Ari Yvon plays Mayfest in Tulsa on Friday. Find more of their music at ariyvon.com.

Thursday, May 8

Madison Ryann Ward plays Mayfest in Tulsa on Sunday. Find more of their music at madisonryannward.com.

Friday, May 9

Kaitlin Butts plays Mayfest in Tulsa on Saturday. Find more of their music at kaitlinbutts.com.

