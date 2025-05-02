© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bob Childers' Gypsy Café returns to Stillwater for its 14th year

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published May 2, 2025 at 5:55 AM CDT
Bob Childers' Gypsy Café jam in 2024
Adam Koloff
/
reddirtrelieffund.org
Bob Childers' Gypsy Café jam in 2024

If the "Boys from Oklahoma" concerts left you wanting even more music, the 14th annual Bob Childers' Gypsy Café takes place this Sunday in Stillwater.

Over 70 singer-songwriters will be performing all day at Bob Childers' Gypsy Café. Proceeds of the festival go to the nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund, which supports Oklahoma musicians in need.

Last year, the festival brought in almost $40,000 and serves as a launching pad for many artists from Oklahoma.

A celebration of the Red Dirt music that originated in Stillwater, some of the musicians playing include Johnny Mullenax, John Fullbright, Kalyn Fay, and the winner of the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest, Jared Hard.

The festival kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and ends with the Restless Spirit Award, given to artists who reflect the Restless Spirit of the festival's namesake.

Gypsy Cafe Schedule 2025
Gypsy Cafe 2025 Map
Gypsy Cafe 2025 Map

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Music Red Dirt Relief FundOklahoma music
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content