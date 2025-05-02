Bob Childers' Gypsy Café returns to Stillwater for its 14th year

If the "Boys from Oklahoma" concerts left you wanting even more music, the 14th annual Bob Childers' Gypsy Café takes place this Sunday in Stillwater.

Over 70 singer-songwriters will be performing all day at Bob Childers' Gypsy Café. Proceeds of the festival go to the nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund, which supports Oklahoma musicians in need.

Last year, the festival brought in almost $40,000 and serves as a launching pad for many artists from Oklahoma.

A celebration of the Red Dirt music that originated in Stillwater, some of the musicians playing include Johnny Mullenax, John Fullbright, Kalyn Fay, and the winner of the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest, Jared Hard.

The festival kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and ends with the Restless Spirit Award, given to artists who reflect the Restless Spirit of the festival's namesake.