9 favorite Oklahoma submissions to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

KOSU has gathered some of our favorite submissions by Oklahoma musicians to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. In no particular order, here are nine videos that you should watch.



J + the Bishops

Oklahoma City Funk and RnB band J + the Bishops play their song "Tell Me You Want Me." Fronted by Jose Hernandez, the band reformed in the last year. Their latest single "White Vans" came out in February and draws from Hernandez's familial and cultural heritage.

Lincka

Latinx pop artist Lincka gives a taste of what their song "Lemonhead" looks like on stage at The Opolis. The Oklahoma City artist will be back on that stage on April 25 for Norman Music Festival.

KYD

Broken Arrow rapper and singer KYD plays his song "Infrasounds." While not available on streaming yet, his latest release "Lost" came out in January.

Nate Hadley

From Tulsa, Nate Hadley is a singer-songwriter in the classic folk tradition. His self-titled album The Always Changing Nate Hadley came out in March and includes references to Woody Guthrie and the Great Depression.

SOUP

Soul band SOUP includes a lot of familiar faces from around Tulsa. While they only have a few songs out, you can frequently catch them playing live at spots like Mercury Lounge and The Colony.

CYDNI

Singer-songwriter and Tulsa transplant CYDNI gives a sneak peek to a currently unreleased song, "Castaway." Her newest single "Hold Your Faith" came out in January.

Nia Moné & The Moonrays

Nia Mone & and The Moonrays from Oklahoma City fuse together soul, rock and RnB. They'll be performing at The Opolis for Norman Music Festival on April 25 right before Lincka.

ZOE

Hip hop artist ZOE brings combines his roots in Haiti and Florida and brings it to Tulsa. This song "Bounce Back" is off his 2023 EP A Beautiful Shamble.

Lorne Lee

A professor at Oklahoma City Community College, Lorne Lee performs on a unique instrument, a 12-string touch style guitar. He has one album out titled Everybody's Looking (A Search for Peace).