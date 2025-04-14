Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 14-18: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, April 14
Winston Churchbus is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/winstonchurchbus.
Tuesday, April 15
Josh Fudge is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at joshfudgemusic.com.
Wednesday, April 16
Samantha Crain is from Norman. Find more of their music at samanthacrain.com.
Thursday, April 17
Jim Sweney and the Jumpshotz were from Tulsa. Find more of their music here.
Friday, April 18
Wyatt Flores is from Morrison and Stillwater. Find more of their music at wyattfloresmusic.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.