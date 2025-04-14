© 2025 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 14-18: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Wyatt Flores
Wyatt Flores

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, April 14

Winston Churchbus is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/winstonchurchbus.

Tuesday, April 15

Josh Fudge is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at joshfudgemusic.com.

Wednesday, April 16

Samantha Crain is from Norman. Find more of their music at samanthacrain.com.

Thursday, April 17

Jim Sweney and the Jumpshotz were from Tulsa. Find more of their music here.

Friday, April 18

Wyatt Flores is from Morrison and Stillwater. Find more of their music at wyattfloresmusic.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
