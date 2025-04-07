© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 7- 11: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published April 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Cross Canadian Ragweed
Cross Canadian Ragweed

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute celebrates Red Dirt music and this week's sold-out "Boys From Oklahoma" concerts in Stillwater.

Monday, April 7
Stoney LaRue was raised in Buffalo Valley. Find more of their music at stoneylarue.com.

Tuesday, April 8

Jason Boland & the Stragglers are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at thestragglers.com.

Wednesday, April 9

Turnpike Troubadours are from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at turnpiketroubadours.com.

Thursday, April 10

The Great Divide is from Stillwater. Find more of their music at tgdmusic.com.

Friday, April 11

Cross Canadian Ragweed is from Yukon and Stillwater. Find more of their music at crosscanadianragweed.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content