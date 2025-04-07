Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 7- 11: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute celebrates Red Dirt music and this week's sold-out "Boys From Oklahoma" concerts in Stillwater.

Monday, April 7

Stoney LaRue was raised in Buffalo Valley. Find more of their music at stoneylarue.com.

Tuesday, April 8

Jason Boland & the Stragglers are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at thestragglers.com.

Wednesday, April 9

Turnpike Troubadours are from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at turnpiketroubadours.com.

Thursday, April 10

The Great Divide is from Stillwater. Find more of their music at tgdmusic.com.

Friday, April 11

Cross Canadian Ragweed is from Yukon and Stillwater. Find more of their music at crosscanadianragweed.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.