REBOLU: Tiny Desk Concert

In 2021, the Tiny Desk x globalFEST series was created to promote international music discovery. For the fifth edition, we present artists from Cabo Verde, France and Colombia.

From the very first song, there is no question that we are immersed in the rich and vibrant sound of Colombia's Caribbean coast. Led by co-founders and lead vocalists Johanna Castañeda and Ronald Polo, the members of REBOLU dig deep into their roots to captivate audiences everywhere they play, including the Tiny Desk.

Grounded in the musical traditions of the African diaspora, REBOLU's performance reflects both the uptempo and the slow grooves that have evolved in Colombia — what makes their music, and this Tiny Desk, stand out is how they incorporate contemporary rhythms like reggae and funk into their sound. You may not have known them before, but once you do, REBOLU will have you coming back for more.

SET LIST

"Eso No"

"Para Ser Feliz"

"Lo Vivido Fue Importante"

"Sufre el corazón"

"Empezando"

MUSICIANS

Johanna Castañeda: vocals

Ronald Polo: vocals, maracas, gaita

Moris Cañate: Tambor Alegre

Scotty Otten: trumpet

Ramiro Marziani: guitar

Diego Alzate: bass

M. Alex Ramirez: saxophone, guacharaca, background vocals

Erica "Kika" Parra: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Felix Contreras

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Joshua Bryant

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Grace Raver

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Creative Designer: Jackie Lay

Tiny Desk Team: Lars Gotrich, Ashley Pointer

globalFEST Team: Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, Shanta Thake, Priscila Santana, Ian Thake

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR