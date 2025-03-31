© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 31 - April 4: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:15 AM CDT
King Cabbage Brass Band
Fivish
King Cabbage Brass Band

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, March 31
Ty Smith & the Minor Offenses is from Sand Springs. Find more of their music at tysmithandtheminoroffenses.com.

Tuesday, April 1

sockbones is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at sockbones.bandcamp.com.

Wednesday, April 2

Agalisiga is from Kenwood. Find more of their music at agalisigamackeymusic.com.

Thursday, April 3

"Skintight" Dave White was from Tulsa and died in February at the age of 65. He recorded and played music with Steve Pryor, Dwight Twilley, and this band - Bridge Climbers. Find more about him here.

Friday, April 4

King Cabbage Brass Band is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at kingcabbagebrass.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content