Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 31 - April 4: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, March 31

Ty Smith & the Minor Offenses is from Sand Springs. Find more of their music at tysmithandtheminoroffenses.com.

Tuesday, April 1

sockbones is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at sockbones.bandcamp.com.

Wednesday, April 2

Agalisiga is from Kenwood. Find more of their music at agalisigamackeymusic.com.

Thursday, April 3

"Skintight" Dave White was from Tulsa and died in February at the age of 65. He recorded and played music with Steve Pryor, Dwight Twilley, and this band - Bridge Climbers. Find more about him here.

Friday, April 4

King Cabbage Brass Band is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at kingcabbagebrass.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.