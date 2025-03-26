© 2025 KOSU
Music video showcase offers Oklahomans chance to see local music on big screen

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:30 AM CDT
An interior photograph of Rodeo Cinema's historic movie theater.
Lori Duckworth
/
Oklahoma Tourism
An interior photograph of Rodeo Cinema's historic movie theater.

A music video showcase titled OKC MTV is coming to the historic Rodeo Cinema at the Stockyards in Oklahoma City.

Put on by The Fresh Record, the event offers a chance to relive the MTV of the 1980s and 90s with music videos from local musicians like Samantha Crain, Jabee and more on the big screen.

Musician Steven Starks organized the event. He says the aim is to expose people to local music while fostering connections between Oklahoma’s film and music industries.

"What would make me really happy would be to see more Oklahoma artists being used in films produced locally and to see them make more videos," Stark said.

Stark and Wiley Todd will act as VJs, introducing videos from a variety of Oklahoma musical acts, covering genres from country to hip-hop to indie-rock.

Local director and producer Jarod Evans — who has directed music videos for Wilderado, Thunder Jackson, Mothica and more — will also be there for a Q&A.

Doors open Thursday, March 27 at 6 p.m. You can find tickets at rodeocinema.org.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
