Wyatt Flores: Tiny Desk Concert
Watching Wyatt Flores lead his band through their turn behind the Desk is like watching stardust coalesce into not just a celestial star, but an actual Americana and country star.
With genuine smiles and even a nervous false start, Flores is engaging in both his personality and music. This performance is a reflection of his shift into a more joyous celebration of his small town Oklahoma roots following his well crafted songs meditating on loss.
I don't know about you, but I find it very difficult — if not impossible — to not be captivated by his anthemic singalongs that feature a voice dripping with a twang that was made for storytelling.
SET LIST
- "Welcome to the Plains"
- "When I Die"
- "Little Town"
- "Oh Susannah"
MUSICIANS
- Wyatt Flores: vocals, acoustic guitar
- Austin Yankunas: acoustic guitar, background vocals
- Clem Braden: upright piano, mandolin, background vocals
- Jake Lynn: drums, background vocals
- Bill Peters: bass guitar, background vocals
- Kenzie Miracle: fiddle, background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Felix Contreras
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Zayrha Rodriguez
- Audio Engineer: Carleigh Strange
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Sofia Seidel
- Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Hazel Cills
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
