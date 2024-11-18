Oklahoma Music Minutes for November 18-22: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, November 18

Desi and Cody are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at desiandcody.com.

Tuesday, November 19

Stepmom is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at stepmomband.com.

Wednesday, November 20

David Joachims is from Moore. Find more of their music at instagram.com/davidjoachims.

Thursday, November 21

For Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute, here's JJ Cale from 1972 with "If You're Ever in Oklahoma." Find more of his music at jjcale.com.

Friday, November 22

Thunder Jackson is from Piedmont. Find more of their music at thunderjackson.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.