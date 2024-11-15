Durand Jones: Tiny Desk Concert
You might not have known it, but this is the Tiny Desk you've been waiting for. Throughout his entire, window-rattling performance, Durand Jones sang fervently of hope, finding joy in sorrow and perseverance through struggle and doubt, with one of the most memorable voices we've had at the Desk.
Backed by a small but equally impressive group of gospel singers, including three members of The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Jones shimmied, glided and belted his way through four tracks from his debut solo release, Wait Til I Get Over. At one point, he told the crowd he'd read negative comments about the album on social media and wondered if it'd been a mistake to put out. "So I got on my knees and prayed to my ancestors. And I was like, 'Yo, I feel like I'm doing the right thing here but let me know, I need some confirmation.' " The next day he heard NPR's Mitra I. Arthur give an emotional review of the album's title cut and knew he'd made the right choice. "I was like, 'duly noted! I'm gonna keep going!' "
Jones closed the set with a stirring, a capella version of "Wait Til I Get Over," with thanks for the journey it started on and how it led him to the Desk.
SET LIST
- "I Want You"
- "Lord Have Mercy"
- "See It Through"
- "Wait Til I Get Over"
MUSICIANS
- Durand Jones: lead vocals
- Glenn Myers: bass
- Matthew Romy: keys
- Drake Ritter: electric guitar
- Ben Lumsdaine: drums
- Shaquile Hester: background vocals
The Harlem Gospel Travelers
- Ifedayo Gatling: background vocals
- George Marage: background vocals
- Dennis Keith Bailey III: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Robin Hilton
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
- Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
