Cross Canadian Ragweed set to reunite in Stillwater after nearly 15 years

Cross Canadian Ragweed’s first concert in nearly 15 years will take place next spring in Stillwater.

The band started playing together in Yukon 30 years ago, before immersing themselves in Stillwater’s Red Dirt scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

They quickly became one of the genre’s most popular and successful bands, racking up radio play, album sales and tour dates. But it all fell apart, with Cross Canadian Ragweed calling it quits in the fall of 2010.

The split was bitter, and as recently as this past February, singer Cody Canada said a reunion would “never” happen .

But, it turns out, “never” is now.

On Tuesday, Rolling Stone reported the band will co-headline an all-day show with The Turnpike Troubadours at Boone Pickens Stadium on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater on April 12, 2025.

“I should not have said I’d never do it. When I told you that, I thought, ‘What if we do [reunite]? I’ll have to eat my words,’” Canada told Rolling Stone . “Now, I’m sitting right here with a mouthful of my words. You really never know, and you should never say never.”

“The Boys From Oklahoma” concert will also feature performances by The Great Divide, Jason Boland and the Stragglers and Stoney LaRue. A presale is set for October 7 and tickets go on sale to the public on October 11.

The concert is currently the only gig Cross Canadian Ragweed has booked, but they aren’t closing the door on future shows or tours.