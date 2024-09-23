© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 23-27: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published September 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Gabrielle B.
Nick Rufo
Gabrielle B.

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, September 23

Gabrielle B. is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at iamgabrielleb.com.

Tuesday, September 24

Jaco Jaco is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/jacojaco.

Wednesday, September 25

Due to our membership drive, the Oklahoma Music Minute will not air this day.

Thursday, September 26

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa alto saxophonist Earl Bostic was a key figure in R&B following World War II and served as a mentor to John Coltrane and Benny Golson. From 1951, here's Earl Bostic with "Sleep." Find out more about him at earlbostic.com.

Friday, September 27

Beau Jennings & the Tigers are from Norman. Find more of their music at beaujennings.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Note: Times may vary Monday through Wednesday due to KOSU’s membership drive.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
