© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH LIVE: XPoNential Music Festival 2024

XPN | By Miguel Perez
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT

It's our favorite time of the year over at WXPN: The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns to The Camden Waterfront this weekend.

With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the festival has offered an unparalleled experience for music discovery, delighting audiences of all ages for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances. Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in Eastern Time and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 20

  • 5 p.m.: Velvet Rouge
  • 5:40 p.m.: Carla Gamble
  • 6:20 p.m.: Cedric Burnside
  • 7:15 p.m.: Pete Yorn
  • 8:15 p.m.: George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
  • 9:15 p.m.: The Walkmen

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sunday, Sept. 22

  • 12:30 p.m.: Brittany Ann Tranbaugh
  • 1:10 p.m.: Julia Pratt
  • 1:50 p.m.: The Heavy Heavy
  • 2:40 p.m.: Grace Bowers
  • 3:30 p.m.: Jade Bird
  • 4:30 p.m.: Trampled by Turtles
  • 5:30 p.m.: Bully
  • 6:30 p.m.: Guster

We're committed to bringing you as much music as possible. Tune in for more updates on set times at XPNfest.org, on our social media and on the WXPN app.

***Lineup is subject to change.

Copyright 2024 XPN

Music
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now