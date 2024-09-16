Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 16-20: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, September 16

R.R. Williams is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at rrwilliams.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, September 17

Agalisiga is from Kenwood. Find more of their music at agalisigamackeymusic.com.

Wednesday, September 18

Abby Jane is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/abbyjanebruner.

Thursday, September 19

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. The Singing Rage Miss Patti Page (Claremore) was the best-selling female singer of the 1950s, and sold more than 100 million records during her six-decade career. Find more of her music here.

Friday, September 20

PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at pawpawrod.bandcamp.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Note: Times may vary Wednesday through Friday due to KOSU’s membership drive.