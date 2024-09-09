Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 9-13: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, September 9

Luna Moth is from Norman. Find more of their music at lunamoth.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, September 10

Kaitlin Butts is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at kaitlinbutts.com

Wednesday, September 11

Lexi Onyango is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/lexionyango.

Thursday, September 12

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Steve Ripley (Pawnee, Glencoe) was an engineer, inventor and guitarist who led country rock band The Tractors to two Grammy nominations. Find out more about him here.

Friday, September 13

Bad Athlete is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Badathlete.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.