A musician on a U.S. tour is turning audiences into a 'pub choir'

ASTRID JORGENSEN: There it is. There's the beginning.

ADAM BEARNE, BYLINE: In a small concert venue in Washington, D.C., founding director Astrid Jorgensen divides a crowd of amateurs into three color-coded groups based on how high or low people think they can sing. Then she teaches them to harmonize, starting with the high singers. Think sopranos.

JORGENSEN: If you are blue, it says (vocalizing).

BEARNE: Then the middle group, the altos.

JORGENSEN: And if you're green, it said (vocalizing).

BEARNE: How does Jorgensen lead the baritones? - with a voice-altering mic that always gets the crowd laughing.

JORGENSEN: (Through voice changer) If you're red, it says (vocalizing).

BEARNE: Then a slideshow acts as a visual aid to teach the singers one song.

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Singing) Video killed the radio star.

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #2: (Vocalizing).

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Singing) Video killed the radio star.

BEARNE: This is Pub Choir, on tour in the U.S. now. Jorgensen says it's really not about drinking.

JORGENSEN: It's more like a suggestion that singing can be social. Singing can be relaxed. I feel like we have put way too much pressure on making music.

BEARNE: Jorgensen takes that pressure away, playfully teasing the crowd, like when the baritones overpower the room with sheer volume.

JORGENSEN: You were tasting blood here. I need you to relax. One, two, three, sing.

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #3: (Vocalizing).

JORGENSEN: Everyone sings better if they're smiling and laughing. I don't know how to say that without sounding like a bully, but I do tease the audience to greatness, I think. That's my goal.

BEARNE: And Jorgensen says it makes them feel great.

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Singing) I heard you on the wireless back in '52...

JORGENSEN: So many people come up to me and just say, it's been so long since I feel like I agreed with a room of strangers.

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #3: (Vocalizing).

BEARNE: And science says, humans singing together is the best group activity for social bonding. Robin Dunbar, a professor of evolutionary anthropology at the University of Oxford, has studied it.

ROBIN DUNBAR: There's something magical about singing in harmony. This synchrony effect produces a massive uplift in the endorphin system.

BEARNE: The system our bodies use to ease pain and relieve stress - Dunbar says it also makes us feel bonded to others. Maybe that's why other musicians want to get in on the Pub Choir action. On a previous tour, Wheatus lead singer Brendan B. Brown performed the band's most famous track with an audience in New York.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRENDAN B BROWN AND UNIDENTIFIED AUDIENCE: (Singing) Her name is Noelle, and I have a dream about her. She rings my bell.

BEARNE: It's a choir for everyone, whether you're an operatic maestro or a "Teenage Dirtbag."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BROWN AND UNIDENTIFIED AUDIENCE: (Singing) 'Cause I'm just a teenage dirtbag, baby. Yeah, I'm just a teenage dirtbag, baby. Listen to Iron Maiden, baby, with me. (Vocalizing).

BEARNE: Adam Bearne, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BROWN AND UNIDENTIFIED AUDIENCE: (Singing) Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah, dirtbag. No, she doesn't know what she's missing.

