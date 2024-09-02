Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 2-6: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, September 2

Team Chino is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/americanlovesongs.

Tuesday, September 3

Loveyoutoo is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/loveyoutoo.band.

Wednesday, September 4

MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/moreandmore.mp3.

Thursday, September 5

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa musician Don Morris died on August 8th. He played with Tom Skinner, Red Dirt Rangers, Jana Jae, Tommy Overstreet & many more. Find out more about him here.

Friday, September 6

Wilderado is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at wilderado.co.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.