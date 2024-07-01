© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 1-5: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published July 1, 2024 at 5:10 AM CDT
Luke Dick
Kit Wood
Luke Dick

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, July 1

Daniel Mudliar is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/danielmudliar.

Tuesday, July 2

Unwed Sailor is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at unwedsailor.net.

Wednesday, July 3

Zach Winters is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at zachwinters.com.

Thursday, July 4

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Hank Harral was a country singer-songwriter, record company owner, and a longtime radio announcer of more than 50 years. Hank Harral was from Albion. Find out more about him here.

Friday, July 5

Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
