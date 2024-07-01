Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 1-5: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, July 1

Daniel Mudliar is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/danielmudliar.

Tuesday, July 2

Unwed Sailor is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at unwedsailor.net.

Wednesday, July 3

Zach Winters is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at zachwinters.com.

Thursday, July 4

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Hank Harral was a country singer-songwriter, record company owner, and a longtime radio announcer of more than 50 years. Hank Harral was from Albion. Find out more about him here.

Friday, July 5

Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.