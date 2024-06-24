© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 24-28: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published June 24, 2024 at 5:08 AM CDT
Paul Benjaman
Phil Clarkin
Paul Benjaman

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, June 24

D'Lanee Fields is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/dlaneefields.

Tuesday, June 25

Unwed Sailor is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at unwedsailor.net.

Wednesday, June 26

Beau Turrentine is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beauturrentine.

Thursday, June 27

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Muskogee jazz guitarst Barney Kessel was an in-demand session musician who recorded with The Beach Boys, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday and more, in addition to his solo work. Find more about him here.

Friday, June 28

J + the Bishops are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/jandthebishops.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
