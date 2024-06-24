Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 24-28: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, June 24

D'Lanee Fields is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/dlaneefields.

Tuesday, June 25

Unwed Sailor is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at unwedsailor.net.

Wednesday, June 26

Beau Turrentine is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beauturrentine.

Thursday, June 27

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Muskogee jazz guitarst Barney Kessel was an in-demand session musician who recorded with The Beach Boys, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday and more, in addition to his solo work. Find more about him here.

Friday, June 28

J + the Bishops are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/jandthebishops.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.