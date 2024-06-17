Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 17-21: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, June 17

Lance Roark is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at lanceroarkmusic.com.

Tuesday, June 18

Two members of Lord Buffalo are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at lordbuffalo.com.

Wednesday, June 19

Branjae is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at branjaemusic.com.

Thursday, June 20

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Known as the "the first woman in bluegrass," Sally Ann Forrester played with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys during World War II. Here she is singing backing vocals and playing accordion on Bill Monroe's 1945 song "Nobody Loves Me." Sally Ann Forrester was from Avant. Find more about her here.

Friday, June 21

Paul Benjaman Band is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at paulbenjamanband.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.