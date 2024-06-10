© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 10-14: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Brandon Birdwell
Katie DuLany
Brandon Birdwell

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, June 10

Brandon Birdwell is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/brandonbirdwell.

Tuesday, June 11

Coat is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/coat.music.

Wednesday, June 12

Michael Todd and Kiara Day are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/mtkdmusic.

Thursday, June 13

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Rock and roll trio High Pressure Idiots were students from Japan, that played around the state while studying at the University of Central Oklahoma. From 2006, here are High Pressure Idiots with "A."
High Pressure Idiots were from Edmond by way of Japan. Find more of their music here.

Friday, June 14

The Ivy is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at wearetheivy.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
