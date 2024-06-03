Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 3-7: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, June 3

CHALLO is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/challodelmusic.

Tuesday, June 4

Bad Athlete is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Badathlete.

Wednesday, June 5

Johnny Polygon is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnnypolygonmusic.com.

Thursday, June 6

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. "The Queen of Rockabilly" Wanda Jackson was one of the first women to have a career in rock and roll. Wanda Jackson is from Maud and Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at facebook.com/WandaJackson.

Friday, June 7

Jason Scott and the High Heat are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jsandthehighheat.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.