Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 27-31: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published May 27, 2024 at 5:40 AM CDT
Chelsea Days
Will Hardwick
Slow Cozy

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, May 27

Cody Barnett is from Shawnee. Find more of their music at instagram.com/codybarnett__.

Tuesday, May 28

Berta B is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/BertaBmusic.

Wednesday, May 29

Desi and Cody are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at desiandcody.com.

Thursday, May 30

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Rock band Radial Spangle was signed to Beggars Banquet Records and played the prestigious Peel Sessions on BBC Radio 1. From 1994, here's Radial Spangle with "New Dress"...
Radial Spangle was from Norman. Find more of their music here.

Friday, May 31

Chelsea Days is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
