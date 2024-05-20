Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 20-24: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.
Monday, May 20
Combsy is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at facebook.com/combsymusic.
Tuesday, May 21
Daniel Mudliar is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/danielmudliar.
Wednesday, May 22
Merry Walkers are from Norman. Find more of their music at https://www.merrywalkers.band/.
Thursday, May 23
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country and pop singer Molly Bee (Oklahoma City) was a series regular on TV shows like "Hometown Jamboree" and "The Tennessee Ernie Ford Show." Find more of their music here.
Friday, May 24
Slow Cozy is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at slowcozy.band.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.