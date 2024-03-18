© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 18-22: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published March 18, 2024 at 5:15 AM CDT
Ken Pomeroy
Cassidy Mandel
Ken Pomeroy

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, March 18

Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.

Tuesday, March 19

Ken Pomeroy is from Moore. Find more of their music at kenpomeroymusic.com.

Wednesday, March 20

Chloe Hart is from Chandler. Find more of their music at songwhip.com/chloehart.

Thursday, March 21

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Yvonne DeVaney (Retrop) was a country singer and songwriter who had her songs covered by Dean Martin and Pat Boone. Find more of their music here.

Friday, March 22

Combsy is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at facebook.com/combsymusic.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
