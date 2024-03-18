Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 18-22: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, March 18

Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.

Tuesday, March 19

Ken Pomeroy is from Moore. Find more of their music at kenpomeroymusic.com.

Wednesday, March 20

Chloe Hart is from Chandler. Find more of their music at songwhip.com/chloehart.

Thursday, March 21

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Yvonne DeVaney (Retrop) was a country singer and songwriter who had her songs covered by Dean Martin and Pat Boone. Find more of their music here.

Friday, March 22

Combsy is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at facebook.com/combsymusic.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.