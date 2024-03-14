© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated.
Despite a valiant effort by KOSU listeners and public media supporters nationwide, Congress has voted to rescind funds for public media.
Here's how you can help

Win a trip to a Tiny Desk Concert

By NPR Staff
Published March 14, 2024 at 7:18 AM CDT
The 2025 Tiny Desk Giveaway is free to enter, and open until September 12.
NPR
The 2025 Tiny Desk Giveaway is free to enter, and open until September 12.

Updated July 8, 2025 at 5:34 AM CDT

We're giving away a trip for one lucky winner and their friend to visit the NPR offices in Washington, D.C., and see a Tiny Desk Concert LIVE in person!

This giveaway is totally free to enter, but you can also grab some limited-edition merch to support public media and boost your chances to win. So check out the entry page for more details (and pics of the cool merch items 😉), and good luck!

ENTER THE GIVEAWAY

No purchase or donation required for entry. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. 18yrs or older. Deadline September 12, 2025, 11:59PM PT. ARV: $3,800. Official rules at propeller.la/support/ Sponsors: NPR, Moises.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Music
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now