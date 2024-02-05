Tiny Desk Premiere: Carrtoons

In the spirit of Kenny Beats, Zaytoven, and Nile Rodgers, Ben Carr, aka Carrtoonskeeps the producer-led Tiny Desk tradition alive. Another tradition developed over the years is the first look each artist gets at the Desk when they first walk into the space. In some cases, it feels like a star meeting another star. But here, it's a musician who's made a name for himself composing for others, emerging as an artist in his own right. He walked straight to the Desk in attack mode.

I first heard of Carrtoons while I was locked in the house during the COVID-19 pandemic. I was scrolling on Instagram and found him playing his bass guitar to looped and chopped samples he cooked up. The Carrtoons rabbit hole led me to other producers who created similarly on social media. A few of my favorites including Kiefer, who plays keys for this set, got together for a special Tiny Desk (home) concert in 2021. The family vibes were in abundance for this performance. Carr's father Richard plays in the string section, and the vocal power trio of Haile Supreme, Joanna Teters and Julia Zivic are frequent collaborators. Carr graciously lent his spotlight to play highlights from his albums Saturday Night and Homegrown.

SET LIST

"Sparkle"

"Give It Up"

"Spaceships"

"Dial It Back"

"Be There For You"



MUSICIANS

Carrtoons: electric bass, vocals

Joanna Teters: vocals

Julia Zivic: vocals

Haile Supreme: vocals

Kiefer: keys

Diego Ramirez: drums

Nate Smith: drums

Richard Carr: violin

Sasha Ono: cello

Shaan Ramaprasad: violin, string arranger



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodriguez-Sanchez

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.