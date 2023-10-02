Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 2-6: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, October 2

Lincka is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/linckamusic.

Tuesday, October 3

J.R. Carroll is from Oologah. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/jrcarroll.

Wednesday, October 4

Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/wearebrotherboy.

Thursday, October 5

Wade Hayes is from Bethel Acres. Find more of his music at wadehayes.com.

Friday, October 6

TOOMBZ are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at facebook.com/WeAreTOOMBZ/

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.