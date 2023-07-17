Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 17-21: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, July 17
Cody Clinton and the April Fools are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at codyandthefools.com.
Tuesday, July 18
Branjae is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at branjaemusic.com.
Wednesday, July 19
Keyland is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at keylandmusic.com.
Thursday, July 20
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute -- and for Tulsa Music Month, we're highlighting 'The Master of Space and Time' Leon Russell. From 1971, here he is with the song "Stranger in a Strange Land." Leon Russell was from Tulsa. Find out more about him at leonrussell.com.
Friday, July 21
The Ivy is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at wearetheivy.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.