Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 10-14: Music you should hear this week

Monday, July 10

Bee & The Hive is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beeandthehiveband.

Tuesday, July 11

Breaking Sad is from Binger and Cordell. Find more of their music at instagram.com/breakingsadok.

Wednesday, July 12

Luna Moth is from Norman. Find more of their music at lunamoth.bandcamp.com.

Thursday, July 13

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Albion's Hank Harral was a country singer-songwriter, record company owner, and a longtime radio announcer of more than 50 years. Find out more about him here.

Friday, July 14

CFR is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at cfrofficial.com.

