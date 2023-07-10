Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 10-14: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, July 10
Bee & The Hive is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beeandthehiveband.
Tuesday, July 11
Breaking Sad is from Binger and Cordell. Find more of their music at instagram.com/breakingsadok.
Wednesday, July 12
Luna Moth is from Norman. Find more of their music at lunamoth.bandcamp.com.
Thursday, July 13
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Albion's Hank Harral was a country singer-songwriter, record company owner, and a longtime radio announcer of more than 50 years. Find out more about him here.
Friday, July 14
CFR is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at cfrofficial.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.