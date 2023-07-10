© 2021 KOSU
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 10-14: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, July 10

Bee & The Hive is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beeandthehiveband.

Tuesday, July 11

Breaking Sad is from Binger and Cordell. Find more of their music at instagram.com/breakingsadok.

Wednesday, July 12

Luna Moth is from Norman. Find more of their music at lunamoth.bandcamp.com.

Thursday, July 13

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Albion's Hank Harral was a country singer-songwriter, record company owner, and a longtime radio announcer of more than 50 years. Find out more about him here.

Friday, July 14

CFR is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at cfrofficial.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
