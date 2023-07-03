Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 3-7: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, July 3

Some Fear is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at somefear.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, July 4

Joey Frendo is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at joeyfrendomusic.com.

Wednesday, July 5

Hambone is from Shidler. Find more of their music at instagram.com/hambone_official.

Thursday, July 6

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa alto saxophonist Earl Bostic was a key figure in R&B following World War II and served as a mentor to John Coltrane and Benny Golson. Find out more about him at earlbostic.com.

Friday, July 7

Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.