Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 3-7: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, July 3
Some Fear is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at somefear.bandcamp.com.
Tuesday, July 4
Joey Frendo is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at joeyfrendomusic.com.
Wednesday, July 5
Hambone is from Shidler. Find more of their music at instagram.com/hambone_official.
Thursday, July 6
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa alto saxophonist Earl Bostic was a key figure in R&B following World War II and served as a mentor to John Coltrane and Benny Golson. Find out more about him at earlbostic.com.
Friday, July 7
Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.