Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 26-30: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, June 26

Brandon Birdwell is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/brandonbirdwell.

Tuesday, June 27

TOOMBZ are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at toombz.com.

Wednesday, June 28

Stalling is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/i_stalling_.

Thursday, June 29

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa singer and songwriter Jim Byfield had this song covered by Eric Clapton before releasing his own version. Find more about him here.

Friday, June 23

Lincka is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/linckamusic.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.