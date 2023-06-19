Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 19-23: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, June 19
Zzaj is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/zzajillvillage.
Tuesday, June 20
Parker Millsap is from Purcell. Find more of their music at parkermillsap.com.
Wednesday, June 21
Donovan Funk is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at donovanfunk.com.
Thursday, June 22
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Johnny Bond (Enville) was a cowboy, honky-tonk and novelty songwriter. Find out more about him and his music here. http://nashvillesongwritersfoundation.com/Site/inductee?entry_id=2548
Friday, June 23
Doubles are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/doubles.doubles.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.