Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 12-16: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published June 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Beau Jennings
Beau Jennings

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, June 12

Keyland is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at keylandmusic.com.

Tuesday, June 13

Campbell Young is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/campbellyoung

Wednesday, June 14

Labrys is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys.

Thursday, June 15

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Sherree Chamberlain is from Oklahoma City. Find more of her music at facebook.com/sherreechamberlainmusic.

Friday, June 16

Beau Jennings & the Tigers are from Norman. Find more of their music at beaujennings.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
