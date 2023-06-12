Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 12-16: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, June 12
Keyland is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at keylandmusic.com.
Tuesday, June 13
Campbell Young is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/campbellyoung
Wednesday, June 14
Labrys is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys.
Thursday, June 15
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Sherree Chamberlain is from Oklahoma City. Find more of her music at facebook.com/sherreechamberlainmusic.
Friday, June 16
Beau Jennings & the Tigers are from Norman. Find more of their music at beaujennings.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.