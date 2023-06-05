Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 5-9: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, June 5

Caleb Mendoza is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/29_calebcm.

Tuesday, June 6

Saint Loretto is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at saintloretto.com.

Wednesday, June 7

Coat is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/coat.music.

Thursday, June 8

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Before he was convicted of the brutal murder of his wife, Spade Cooley (Grand) was a popular western swing musician, actor and TV host. Find more of his music here.

Friday, June 9

Swim Fan is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/swimfanband.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.