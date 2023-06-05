Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 5-9: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, June 5
Caleb Mendoza is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/29_calebcm.
Tuesday, June 6
Saint Loretto is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at saintloretto.com.
Wednesday, June 7
Coat is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/coat.music.
Thursday, June 8
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Before he was convicted of the brutal murder of his wife, Spade Cooley (Grand) was a popular western swing musician, actor and TV host. Find more of his music here.
Friday, June 9
Swim Fan is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/swimfanband.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.