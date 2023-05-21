© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 22-26: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published May 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT
splendora21
splendora21

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, May 22

Lance Roark is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at lanceroarkmusic.com.

Tuesday, May 23

Bartees Strange is from Mustang. Find more of their music at barteesstrange.com.

Wednesday, May 24

Big Weather is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/bigweatherokc.

Thursday, May 25

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Taking their name from the Admiral Twin Drive-In, this Tulsa pop rock band would tour with Hanson and sign with Mojo Records.

Admiral Twin was from Tulsa. Find more of their music at facebook.com/AdmiralTwin.

Friday, May 26

splendora21 is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/splendora21.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
onair_sq.jpg
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content