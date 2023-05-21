Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 22-26: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, May 22

Lance Roark is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at lanceroarkmusic.com.

Tuesday, May 23

Bartees Strange is from Mustang. Find more of their music at barteesstrange.com.

Wednesday, May 24

Big Weather is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/bigweatherokc.

Thursday, May 25

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Taking their name from the Admiral Twin Drive-In, this Tulsa pop rock band would tour with Hanson and sign with Mojo Records.

Admiral Twin was from Tulsa. Find more of their music at facebook.com/AdmiralTwin.

Friday, May 26

splendora21 is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/splendora21.

