Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 8-12: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, May 8

Joey Frendo is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at joeyfrendomusic.com.

Tuesday, May 9

One-half of Texino is from Oklahoma City. Find out more about them at instagram.com/texinoband.

Wednesday, May 10

Cody Clinton and the April Fools are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at codyandthefools.com.

Thursday, May 11

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Using fret-tapping and bass-slapping techniques, Michael Hedges (Enid) was one of the most innovative acoustic guitarists of all-time. Find out more about him at michaelhedges.com.

Friday, May 12

MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmore.onuniverse.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.