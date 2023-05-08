© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 8-12: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published May 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Joey Frendo
Joey Frendo

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, May 8

Joey Frendo is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at joeyfrendomusic.com.

Tuesday, May 9

One-half of Texino is from Oklahoma City. Find out more about them at instagram.com/texinoband.

Wednesday, May 10

Cody Clinton and the April Fools are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at codyandthefools.com.

Thursday, May 11

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Using fret-tapping and bass-slapping techniques, Michael Hedges (Enid) was one of the most innovative acoustic guitarists of all-time. Find out more about him at michaelhedges.com.

Friday, May 12

MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmore.onuniverse.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content