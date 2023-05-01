Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 1-5: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, May 1

Blake Burgess is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Blakeburgess.

Tuesday, May 2

Bee & The Hive are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beeandthehiveband.

Wednesday, May 3

Holly Beth is from Kingfisher. Find more of their music at hollybethmusic.com.

Thursday, May 4

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa power pop pioneer Dwight Twilley appeared on American Bandstand and the early days of MTV. Find out more about him at dwighttwilley.com.

Friday, May 5

John Calvin Abney is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at johncalvinabney.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.