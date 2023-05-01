© 2021 KOSU
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 1-5: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published May 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Bee and the Hive
Abigail Toler
/
Bee and the Hive

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, May 1

Blake Burgess is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Blakeburgess.

Tuesday, May 2

Bee & The Hive are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beeandthehiveband.

Wednesday, May 3

Holly Beth is from Kingfisher. Find more of their music at hollybethmusic.com.

Thursday, May 4

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa power pop pioneer Dwight Twilley appeared on American Bandstand and the early days of MTV. Find out more about him at dwighttwilley.com.

Friday, May 5

John Calvin Abney is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at johncalvinabney.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
