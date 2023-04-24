© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 24-28: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
swimfan_horiz.jpg
Jonathan Burkhart
/
Swm Fan

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. This week, we're showcasing some bands playing this week's Norman Music Festival.

Monday, April 24

Wet Muscles plays NMF on Saturday. Find more of their music at wetmuscles.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, April 25

Swim Fan plays NMF on Friday. Find more of their music at swimfanband.com.

Wednesday, April 26

Samantha Crain plays NMF on Friday. Find more of their music at samanthacrain.com.

Thursday, April 27

Nia Moné plays NMF on Friday. Find more of their music at instagram.com/niaxmone.

Friday, April 28

Audio Book Club plays NMF on Saturday. Find more of their music at instagram.com/audiobookclubokc.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
onair_sq.jpg
