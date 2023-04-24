Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 24-28: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. This week, we're showcasing some bands playing this week's Norman Music Festival.
Monday, April 24
Wet Muscles plays NMF on Saturday. Find more of their music at wetmuscles.bandcamp.com.
Tuesday, April 25
Swim Fan plays NMF on Friday. Find more of their music at swimfanband.com.
Wednesday, April 26
Samantha Crain plays NMF on Friday. Find more of their music at samanthacrain.com.
Thursday, April 27
Nia Moné plays NMF on Friday. Find more of their music at instagram.com/niaxmone.
Friday, April 28
Audio Book Club plays NMF on Saturday. Find more of their music at instagram.com/audiobookclubokc.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.