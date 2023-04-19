© 2021 KOSU
Nondi_, 'Sun Juke'

By Miguel Otárola
Published April 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT

Tatiana Triplin, who makes music under the name Nondi_, reimagines footwork, a frenetic and fast-paced subgenre of electronic music that has spread far and wide from the dance halls of Chicago. Flood City Trax, released earlier this month on Planet Mu, was influenced by the historic floods of Triplin's home of Johnstown, Penn. "Sun Juke'' is submerged under layers of filters, a departure from footwork's typically clear and precise drum work. Like the photo on the album cover, the song is smudged and degraded, a mysterious artifact that unearths secrets if listened to close enough. If Traxman was "Footworkin on Air," Nondi_ is searching for meaning underwater.

Miguel Otárola
