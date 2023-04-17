© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 17-21: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published April 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
cartersampson-couch.jpg
Doug Schwarz
/
Carter Sampson

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, April 17

Kyle Reid is from Norman. Find more of their music at kylereidmusic.com.

Tuesday, April 18

Lucas Gillette is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/lucasgillette.

Wednesday, April 19

Carter Sampson is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at cartersampson.net.

Thursday, April 20

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Checotah-born soul singer Rudy Love performed with Sly Stone and had his songs covered by Ray Charles, Issac Hayes and more. Find out more about him here.

Friday, April 21

Love Seats is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at loveseats.bandcamp.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
