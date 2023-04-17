© 2021 KOSU
Bartees Strange reflects on the success of 'Farm to Table'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published April 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT
Bartees Strange
Luke Piotrowski
/
Courtesy of the artist
Bartees Strange

It's been quite the rise for Bartees Strange, who released his debut solo album less than three years ago. One of the most critically acclaimed records of 2020, Live Forever was a genre-bending calling card, filled with confidence and nuance. Farm to Table followed suit in 2022, and more attention, acclaim and demand for the musician along with it.

In this session, Bartees reflects on the last few years; making Farm to Table, why he's more interested in longevity than being prolific, and how he's describing his next album.

Music
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
