Teezo Touchdown, 'Familiarity'

Teezo Touchdown's latest single, "Familiarity," is a personal track that fuses together the defiant sounds of pop-punk and underground hip-hop. Teezo ruminates on what it means to chase his dreams and avoid the pitfalls of complacency; the song is a call to those coming-of-age young adults moving out of their parents' home and trying to balance a low-paying 9-to-5 job with their passions.

Teezo's exuberant lyricism is infectious as the track's retro guitar riff slides into echoing sentiments backed by a garage-rock kick. Teezo simulates an argument with his father who hopelessly proclaims, "I believe in aliens / I don't believe in luck." Teezo perseveres: "I'm running, grinding, jumping, climbing but I still feel stuck. / I know that Imma make it, baby, no if, ands or buts. / I know that I'm a superstar but no one's looking up." Cruising into the chorus with clarity, he ascends, confronting a hard decision between doing what you love and doing what is expected of you. Teezo's choice goes without saying.

