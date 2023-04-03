© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 3-7: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Keyland.png
Keyland

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, April 3

Chelsea Days is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/chelseadaysband.

Tuesday, April 4

Labrys is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys.

Wednesday, April 5

Keathley is from Guthrie. Find more of their music at instagram.com/keathley_burningbras.

Thursday, April 6

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. In the 1950s and 60, Merl Lindsay and his Nite Riders would host daily radio broadcasts on WKY. Merl Lindsay was from Oklahoma City. Find out more about him here.

Friday, April 7

Keyland is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at keylandmusic.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

NOTE: Times may vary Monday through Wednesday due to KOSU’s membership drive.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
