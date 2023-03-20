© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 20-24: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published March 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Monday, March 20

K.O. is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/sheisko.

Tuesday, March 21

Parker Millsap is from Purcell. Find more of their music at parkermillsap.com.

Wednesday, March 22

Kodos is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/kodosband.

Thursday, March 23

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. The Flaming Lips are celebrating 40 years as a band this year. The Grammy Award-winning psych rock band has traveled the world with their confetti blasts, fun earworms and emotional lyrics. The Flaming Lips are from Oklahoma City. Find out more about them here.

Friday, March 24

Stalling is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Stalling_.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
