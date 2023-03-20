Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 20-24: Music you should hear this week
You can support Oklahoma music when you donate to KOSU! Give a gift of $10 or $15 now, online at donate.kosu.org.
Monday, March 20
K.O. is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/sheisko.
Tuesday, March 21
Parker Millsap is from Purcell. Find more of their music at parkermillsap.com.
Wednesday, March 22
Kodos is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/kodosband.
Thursday, March 23
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. The Flaming Lips are celebrating 40 years as a band this year. The Grammy Award-winning psych rock band has traveled the world with their confetti blasts, fun earworms and emotional lyrics. The Flaming Lips are from Oklahoma City. Find out more about them here.
Friday, March 24
Stalling is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Stalling_.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.