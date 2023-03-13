Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 13-17: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.
Monday, March 13
Heartwerk & Branjae are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at heartwerk.net and branjaemusic.com.
Tuesday, March 14
Bartees Strange is from Mustang. Find more of their music at barteesstrange.bandcamp.com.
Wednesday, March 15
Wilderado is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at wilderado.co.
Thursday, March 16
Medicensanto is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at medicensanto.com.
Friday, March 17
Husbands is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at husbandsokc.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.