Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 13-17: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, March 13

Heartwerk & Branjae are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at heartwerk.net and branjaemusic.com.

Tuesday, March 14

Bartees Strange is from Mustang. Find more of their music at barteesstrange.bandcamp.com.

Wednesday, March 15

Wilderado is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at wilderado.co.

Thursday, March 16

Medicensanto is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at medicensanto.com.

Friday, March 17

Husbands is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at husbandsokc.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.