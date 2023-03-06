Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 6 - 10: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, March 6

The Taylor Machine is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/thetaylormachine

Tuesday, March 7

Big Weather is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/bigweatherokc.

Wednesday, March 8

Thursday, March 9

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country singer-songwriter Bill Caswell died on February 16. He wrote songs for George Jones, Keith Whitley and Tanya Tucker, and performed on Hee Haw and A Prairie Home Companion. Bill Caswell was from Bartlesville. Find out more about him here.

Friday, March 10

Eric Beasley is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Ericbeasley1.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

